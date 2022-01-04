LeBron, Monk lead Lakers’ late rally past Kings, 122-114

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 for their fourth win in five games. LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Buddy Hield added 26 for the Kings, who scored 11 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter before wilting down the stretch of their second loss in five games.