Sevilla beats Cádiz 1-0 to reduce Real Madrid’s Liga lead

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has cut into Real Madrid’s lead of the Spanish league after winning at Cádiz 1-0. Lucas Ocampos’ second-half goal helped pull Sevilla to within five points of the front-runner. Sevilla also has one more game to play than Madrid. Sevilla opened up an eight-point gap over Real Betis in third place. Sevilla was without seven players due to COVID-19 infections. Oihan Sancet scored a hat trick for Athletic Bilbao in a 3-1 win at Osasuna. Villarreal routed last-place Levante 5-0.