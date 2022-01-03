Rangers sit atop NHL after Kreider, Strome help beat Oilers

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his 20th goal, Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 4-1 night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafrenière and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers win for the fourth time in six games. They moved into first place atop the Metropolitan Division and the NHL. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots to get his first win since Dec. 10. Ryan McLeod scored for Edmonton and Mikko Koskinen had 24 saves.