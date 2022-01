PHILADELPHIA — Mate Okros posted 15 points as Drexel narrowly beat Towson 65-61. Okros shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. Terry Nolan Jr. made a 3-pointer to give Towson a 61-58 lead with 1:44 to go but Drexel scored the game’s final seven points, the last five from the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds. Charles Thompson had 18 points for the Tigers.