No. 9 Arizona beats Washington 95-79 after extended break

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ben Mathurin scored 27 points, Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Arizona returned from an extended break to beat Washington 95-79. The 12-1 Wildcats moved the ball well offensively in their first game in 16 days, shooting 55% and finishing with 28 assists on 33 made shots. Arizona was a bit shaky at taking care of the ball for the second straight game, though. The Wildcats had 21 turnovers that Washington converted into 25 points. Terrell Brown Jr. had 28 points against his former team to lead a 5-6 Washington team.