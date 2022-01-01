Short-handed Clippers rally to beat Nets 120-116

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored a season-high 27 points and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-116 on Saturday night. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson added 19 points apiece for the Clippers, who were coached for the second straight night by assistant Brian Shaw with coach Tyronn Lue in health and safety protocols. James Harden had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for the Nets, and Kevin Durant added 28 points and nine rebounds.