Baffert goes 1-2 in Sham Stakes with Ky Derby prospects

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Newgrange won the $100,000 Sham Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths ahead of stablemate Rockefeller at Santa Anita, giving trainer Bob Baffert two Kentucky Derby prospects. Baffert earned his third straight win in the Grade 3 Sham for 3-year-olds and his eighth overall. John Velazquez aboard Newgrange and Flavien Prat on Rockefeller hustled their mounts from the starting gate. Both settled into a steady rhythm, with Newgrange maintaining a one-length lead past the three-furlong pole. Newgrange went on to win by 2 3/4 lengths as the 5-2 third choice.