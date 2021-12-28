Ferran Torres leaves Man City to join Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has completed the signing of Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Neither club disclosed the transfer fee when announcing Torres’ move on a five-year deal. Barcelona said Torres will have a buyout clause of $1.13 billion. The 21-year-old Torres left Spanish club Valencia to join City in the offseason of 2020 and scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions. He hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury.