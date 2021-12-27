U.S. names Quinn coach, Vanbiesbrouck GM for no-NHL Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

David Quinn has been named the U.S. men’s hockey coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager for the upcoming Winter Olympics after the NHL decided not to send players to Beijing. Quinn was the only member of the coaching staff not currently working for an NHL team. He was supposed to be an assistant under head coach Mike Sullivan. Quinn coached the New York Rangers the past three seasons. Vanbiesbrouck is USA Hockey’s assistant executive director of hockey operations. He’s the third different U.S. GM after Bill Guerin replaced Stan Bowman.