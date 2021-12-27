Saints scratch OT Armstead, Miami deactivates CB Williams

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have scratched left tackle Terron Armstead from Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Armstead’s absence leaves the Saints without either starting offensive tackle for a second straight game. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk already was ruled out because of a positive COVID-19 test as he was trying to return from his own knee injury. The Miami Dolphins had just three inactive players. All of them reserves and two of them healthy. Among them was cornerback Trill Williams. He practiced fully this week while nursing a hamstring injury. The others were nose tackle John Jenkins and running back Salvon Ahmed.