Saints’ Payton: Book’s NFL debut was ‘hard to evaluate’

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Ian Book’s NFL debut was “hard to evaluate.” The very reason the rookie out of Notre Dame was pressed into service in the first place was a COVID-19 outbreak that also robbed New Orleans’ active roster of 16 players. Book was intercepted twice by Miami and also was sacked eight times in a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins. Payton says Book is “competitive and tough,” and is “going to be fine.” Payton says the situation was “one of those perfect storms,” and ”just a tough spot” for Book to be in.