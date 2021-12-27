It’s all over: Australia retains Ashes with win over England

By GREG BUCKLE

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was quite a test debut for Australia fast bowler Scott Boland. Boland claimed the remarkable bowling figures of six wickets for seven runs as Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs before lunch on the third day of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The massive victory means Australia retains the Ashes, with a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Resuming on Tuesday on 31-4, England was bowled out for 68. Ben Stokes, on 11, was bowled by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of the day.