Double duty: Lanning leads Georgia D, preps for Oregon job

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is juggling two jobs on opposite coasts. Lanning is also the new head coach of Oregon. He will still be calling the defensive plays when the third-ranked Bulldogs face No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday. Lanning said operating in two time zones helps. Early in the day he can concentrate on Georgia and later he can catch up on the Ducks. Meanwhile, Michigan running back Blake Corum (ankle) and Georgia defensive back Chris Smith (knee) say their injuries are both improving.