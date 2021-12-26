Sabres coach Granato, 2 players land in COVID-19 protocol

The Buffalo Sabres placed coach Don Granato and two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol upon returning from the league’s holiday break. The team canceled its scheduled practice and announced that Granato and forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski are asymptomatic. The Sabres have been off since practicing on Dec. 18, a day after a 3-2 overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Buffalo entered the NHL’s holiday break on Wednesday after placing forwards Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza in the protocol. The NHL on Friday delayed its return to play by postponing its 14-game schedule on Monday.