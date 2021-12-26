Heat win 3rd straight, pull away from Magic 93-83

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 more and the Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic 93-83 on Sunday. Omer Yurtseven finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who won their third straight. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each scored 13 for Miami. Gary Harris scored 20 for Orlando, which got 14 from RJ Hampton, 13 from Franz Wagner and 12 from Hassani Gravett.