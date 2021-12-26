African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Clubs will be allowed to delay the release of players to African Cup of Nations squads until the week the tournament begins. FIFA regulations had mandated players be released this Monday, extending the time they would be missing from games in competitions like the Premier League that play across the Christmas and New Year period. Now clubs can keep players until January 3. The 24-nation African Cup opens on Jan. 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, with the final on Feb. 6. FIFA deputy secretary general Mattias Grafström wrote on Saturday to the World Leagues Forum and European Leagues in a letter seen by The Associated Press.