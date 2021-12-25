Shapovalov tests positve for COVID-19 on arrival for ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup. The 22-year-old is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada’s team for the team-based tournament in Sydney from Jan. 1-9, ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne starting on Jan. 17. Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat Rafael Nadal in the third-place playoff match. Nadal also tested positive for the coronavirus after playing at the tournament, as did Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur.