Cavs sign coach Bickerstaff to multiyear contract extension

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been rewarded for his role in the team’s turnaround with a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not released. ESPN reported the deal runs through the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavs are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They recently won six straight games, but were hit with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to place eight players in health protocols. The affable 42-year-old Bickerstaff took over when John Beilein walked away midway through the 2019-season. Prior to coaching in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was an interim coach in Houston and Memphis.