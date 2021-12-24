‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Madden is to the NFL what Elvis Presley is to rock-and-roll. Madden’s successful career and impact on generations of players and fans is the focus of a 90-minute documentary, appropriately named “All Madden.” It will premiere on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.