Huntley giving Ravens reasons to believe in him

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens weren’t planning on having Tyler Huntley start at quarterback at this crucial juncture of the season. But Lamar Jackson’s sprained ankle makes that a distinct possibility for a second week in a row. Jackson again missed practice Thursday. That means Huntley could be the starter on Sunday when the Ravens play at Cincinnati with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the AFC North. If Huntley is pressed into service again, Baltimore can at least take solace in what he’s done over the past game and a half. He rejuvenated the offense in a loss to Green Bay last weekend.