Henigan, Memphis to face Turner, Hawaii in Hawaii Bowl

By The Associated Press

Memphis and Hawaii meet in this year’s Hawaii Bowl. Memphis is looking to win bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. It beat Florida Atlantic 25-10 in last year’s Montgomery Bowl for its first bowl victory since it beat BYU 55-48 in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl. With a win, Hawaii would close out its season with its first three-game win streak of the year. The Tigers and Rainbow Warriors are meeting for the first time.

