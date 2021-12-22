Wilson carries South Dakota State over Oral Roberts 82-76

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its home win streak to seven games, defeating Oral Roberts 82-76. Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for for South Dakota State (11-4, 2-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo had 13 points. Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Kareem Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Phipps had 10 points. DeShang Weaver, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, was held to five points. He made 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.