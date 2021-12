EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Terry Roberts had a season-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds as Bradley defeated UTEP 73-66 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Malevy Leons pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-6). Keonte Kennedy had 16 points for the Miners (7-5). Souley Boum and Jorell Saterfield both scored 11.