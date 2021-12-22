Irish make 16 3-pointers, pull away late to beat Islanders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dan Goodwin scored a season-high 21 points and Notre Dame made a season-high 16 3-pointers in defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-73. Goodwin made 5 of 7 3-point attempts with the Fighting Irish sinking 16 of 29 from the arc as they overcame a fast start by the Islanders then pulled away late. Blake Wesley added 15 points and a career-high nine assists for Notre Dame. Paul Atkinson Sr. and Cormac Ryan scored 14 points each with Prentiss Hubb adding 11 with five assists. Trevian Tennyson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Islanders (10-3). Isaac Mushila added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds.