Brown scores 34 points, Celtics beat Cavaliers 111-101

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics beat depleted Cleveland 111-101 on Wednesday night to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at six. Robert Williams III added a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Jayson Tatum had 18 points. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, and Kevin Love had 18. The Cavaliers were missing starters Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and five other players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. Also short-handed, Boston signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract Wednesday. He got a huge ovation when he hit a fallaway jumper in the final minute.