Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 for its sixth straight win. The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a 3-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining. Washington State pulled to 49-47 but the Broncos shot 9 of 10 from the line to end it. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 15 points for the Broncos (9-4). Tyrell Roberts scored 16 points to lead Washington State (8-5). Andrej Jakimovski had 11 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds.