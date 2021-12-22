Atlético slumps to 4th straight loss at Granada

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Atlético Madrid has slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the Spanish league. It lost 2-1 at Granada on Wednesday to extend its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago. Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada. Fifth-place Atlético is 14 points off the pace of league leader Madrid which visits Athletic Bilbao later Wednesday.