Small leads Tarleton State past Air Force 67-45

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Tahj Small posted 14 points as Tarleton State routed Air Force 67-45. Montre Gipson had 12 points for Tarleton State (5-8), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Freddy Hicks added 11 points and nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues also had 11 points. Tarleton State led 21-14 at halftime, season lows for both teams in the first half. Jake Heidbreder had 15 points for the Falcons (7-4). A.J. Walker, the Falcons’ leading scorer averaging 18 points, was held to six points.