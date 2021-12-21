No. 17 Georgia Tech women use big 3rd quarter to beat BU

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 19 points, Lorela Cubaj had 12 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and No. 17 Georgia Tech used a 27-6 third quarter to beat Boston University 78-49 for its fifth straight victory. Love, coming off a career-high 16 points against Wake Forest, had 10 points in the first half and scored the first five points of the second half during Georgia Tech’s 12-0 run for a 50-22 lead. Georgia Tech made 12 of its first 15 shots to start the second half, including 3 of 4 from distance, to build a 41-point lead after a 27-2 run. BU was just 1 of 17 in the opening nine minutes of the third quarter. Emily Esposito and Caitlin Weimar each scored 10 points for BU.