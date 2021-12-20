Vincent Kompany ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse at Belgian game

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has accused rival fans of racially abusing him and his players during a Belgian league game over the weekend. The former Manchester City captain says he was targeted by racist insults during the game against Club Brugge and says his players and staff were also subjected to racist abuse. He says Brugge fans yelled shouts of “black monkey.” Komapny says “I am going home disgusted and disappointed.” Kompany is the son of a black father and a white mother. He was often the target of racist abuse during his playing years.