Penalties, mistakes hurt Bears in 17-9 loss to Vikings

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears wasted a solid performance by their depleted defense in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Teez Tabor and Trevis Gipson were whistled for 15-yard penalties on a key Minnesota scoring drive in the third quarter, part of a flag-filled eighth loss in nine games for Chicago. Tabor was part of a patchwork secondary for Chicago after cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson joined safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns on the team’s sizeable reserve/COVID-19 list.