Devin Booker returns, NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets 137-106

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker had 16 points in his return to Phoenix’s lineup and the NBA-leading Suns set a season-scoring high in a 137-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. After missing seven games because of a hamstring injury, Booker played 26 minutes, and sat out the fourth quarter with Phoenix well ahead. The Suns improved to 24-5, moving a half-game ahead of Golden State. Phoenix had nine players score in double figures. Javale McGee had 19 points in 16 minutes off the bench, and Mikal Bridges also scored 16 points. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix was 20 of 41 on 3-pointers and shot 56.8% overall. Miles Bridges had 26 points for Charlotte.