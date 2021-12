MOREHEAD, Ky. — Skyelar Potter had 15 points to lead five players in double figures and Morehead State beat NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College 87-47. Tray Hollowell and Johni Broome added 12 points apiece for Morehead State. Drew Thelwell chipped in 11 points, and Jaylen Sebree had 10. Noah Young led Alice Lloyd College with 13 points.