Henry, Leons lift Bradley over Saint Joseph’s 77-73

PEORIA, Ill. — Ja’Shon Henry had 18 points to lead five in double figures as Bradley edged past Saint Joseph’s 77-73. Malevy Leons added 14 points for the Braves. Terry Roberts chipped in 13, Jayson Kent scored 11 and Connor Hickman had 10. Roberts also had six assists. Taylor Funk had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (6-5). Ejike Obinna added 13 points. Erik Reynolds II had 13 points. Jordan Hall had a career-high 12 assists plus 10 points and seven rebounds.