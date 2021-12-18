Dickinson double-double paces Michigan’s 87-50 romp

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth straight and 10th career double-double, pacing Michigan’s 87-50 romp past Southern Utah. Dickinson was 11-of-15 shooting and had two blocked shots in 27 minutes for Michigan, which rebounded from a 10-point loss to Minnesota a week earlier. Devante’ Jones added 13 points with three 3-pointers and six assists for the Wolverines in 22 minutes. Kobe Bufkin added 11 points off the bench. Michigan had 33 points off the bench as 12 of 13 players scored. Dre Marin led the Thunderbirds with 12 points, the lone player in double figures.