CARBONDALE, Ill. — Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis easily beat Maryville (MO) 75-55. Kyler Filewich added 12 points for the Salukis. Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 11, Marcus Domask scored 10 and Dalton Banks had 10. Ari Jackson led the Division II Saints with 13 points.