NBA in the ’70s: Haywood case set stage for ‘One and Done’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Spencer Haywood, the trailblazing forward who grew up picking cotton in Mississippi, wound up reshaping the league in a way that many take for granted today. With the help of the owner of the Seattle SuperSonics, Haywood sued the league, which had a rule that didn’t allow players to enter the NBA until their high school class graduated college. The case went to the Supreme Court, which in 1971 decided in Haywood’s favor, opening the door for players to enter the league sooner than four years after graduating high school. The 72-year-old Haywood is living in Las Vegas. He sat down with The Associated Press to discuss different parts of his journey.