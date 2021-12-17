LA Bowl features Kimmel, Oregon State and Utah State

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The inaugural LA Bowl will be headlined by Jimmy Kimmel, features a vomiting camel — “Jimmy Camel” — as a mascot and an official sandwich to keep the fans entertained. It also includes two evenly matched teams on the field as Oregon State takes on Utah State on Saturday. The Beavers are making their first bowl appearance since 2013 as coach Jonathan Smith directed his alma mater to a winning record for the first time in his four-year tenure. The Aggies routed San Diego State 46-13 on Dec. 4 for their first Mountain West Conference championship.