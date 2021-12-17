Grizzlies come back from 15 down, thump Kings 124-105

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from another double-digit deficit to win, beating the Sacramento Kings 124-105. Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win – their most since 2016. Memphis trailed 50-35 early in the second quarter then outscored Sacramento 68-27 over the next 20 minutes. It’s the seventh time this season that the Grizzlies have won after trailing by double digits. Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 10 assists for the Kings.