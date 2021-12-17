Eriksen’s contract at Inter terminated in mutual agreement

MILAN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan has been terminated by mutual agreement, six months after he had a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The 29-year-old Eriksen is prohibited from playing in Italy with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator due to local health regulations. But he could continue his career in another country where the rules are different. Eriksen has not played since falling face-first onto the field during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland on June 12. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.