Thompson’s shootout goal lifts Sabres to 3-2 win over Wild

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbot made 38 saves. Minnesota, the top team in the Western Conference, lost its third straight following an eight-game winning streak that ended Saturday.