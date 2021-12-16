Lakers’ Westbrook now in protocols as NBA virus numbers rise

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Russell Westbrook entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns. Westbrook played 42 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their overtime win at Dallas. The Lakers said he would not play Friday in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries.