Kings add to short-handed Panthers’ woes with 4-1 victory

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown scored second-period goals and Jonathan Quick had 41 saves to help the Los Angeles Kings defeat the short-handed Florida Panthers 4-1. Olli Maatta scored for the first time in 75 games and Arthur Kaliyev added a third-period goal for the Kings, who improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Matt Kiersted scored his first career goal for Florida, which had seven players out for virus-related reasons.