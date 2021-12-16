Kelce’s OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run in overtime. On first-and-10, Kelce pulled in Mahomes’ pass at the 30 and eluded two tackles en route to the end zone, where he was swarmed by teammates. Mahomes finished 31 of 47 for a season-high 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce had 10 receptions for a career-best 191 yards and two touchdowns.