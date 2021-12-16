Caris LeVert scores 31 points, Pacers beat Pistons 122-113

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and the Indiana Pacers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113 on Thursday night. LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Cade Cunningham added 19 points, and Frank Jackson had 18. Detroit is an NBA-worst 4-23.