Boeser scores twice to lead surging Canucks past Sharks 5-2

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks won their sixth straight game since coach Bruce Boudreau took over, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2. Boeser opened the scoring in the first period and added an insurance goal late in the second. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored as the Canucks extended their resurgence since Boudreau replaced the fired Travis Green this month. Timo Meier got his 100th career goal and Andrew Cogliano also scored but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Sharks from losing their second straight home game. Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for Vancouver.