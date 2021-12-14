Williams leads Wake Forest in 77-70 comeback win over VMI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored a career-high 36 points and Wake Forest needed to rally in beating VMI 77-70. Wake Forest needed a 10-0 run to start the second half to reduce its deficit to 42-39. Later, a 13-0 run near the end gave the Demon Deacons their first lead of the game. Isaiah Mucius’ 3-pointer with 3:10 left gave Wake a 65-66 advantage. VMI scored 27 (9 for 23) of its 42 first-half points from 3-point range and led by 13 at intermission. Kamdyn Curfman finished with 24 points.