Walker scores 22 to lead UAB over Grambling St. 79-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jordan Walker had 22 points as UAB defeated Grambling State 79-61. Quan Jackson had five steals for UAB (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh LeBlanc Sr. and Trey Jemison each had four blocks for the Blazers, who swatted a season-high 11 blocks. UAB dominated the first half and led 49-25 at halftime. The Blazers’ 30 points in the second half were a season low for the team. Shawndarius Cowart had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-8). Terreon Randolph and Prince Moss added 13 points apiece.