Unvaxxed ’72 Heisman winner: Fitness sped COVID-19 recovery

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football great Johnny Rodgers is back home after spending more than two weeks in the hospital with COVID-19. The 1972 Heisman Trophy winner said in an interview with The Associated Press that he believes his superior physical condition helped him have a better outcome than many 70-year-olds who contract the coronavirus. He acknowledged he has not been vaccinated. He said he thought a device he had installed in his home that purportedly weakens viruses, along with another type of air cleaning machine, provided protection. He said he plans to get vaccinated when doctors clear him to do so.