Senators hand Panthers worst home loss since 2013, 8-2

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Josh Norris scored two goals and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Florida Panthers 8-2. Nick Paul and Brady Tkachuk each scored a late power-play goal, and Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists. Tim Stutzle, Dylan Gambrell and Austin Watson also scored for Ottawa. Connor Brown had three assists. Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who lost at home for only the second time this season. The Senators have won five of six. Florida goaltender Spencer Knight gave up a career-worst eight goals on 38 shots.